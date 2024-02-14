Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, present and accounted for as usual, and tonight the NXT Tag Team Championships are on the line as Tony D and Stacks defend their titles against the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners in the Wolfdogs. Also, Oba Femi will speak following his won over Dragon Lee at Vengeance Day and Carmelo Hayes will take on Joe Gacy, while Brinley Reece faces Kiana James. And Von Wagner and Mr. Stone will try to take down the Meta-Four in Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. NXT is pushing toward their next special episode in Roadblock on March 5th and hopefully we’ll have a fun show tonight.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been watching a lot of films but they’re almost all from one place: Elm Street. After watching the very solid 2013 found footage horror flick The Borderlands and Netflix’s fun little new animated film Orion and the Dark, I completed my watch of the Nightmare On Elm Street films after having rewatched the first back in late January. I went through all the follow-ups from the great (Dream Warriors) and the good (New Nightmare, Freddy vs. Jason to the mediocre (Freddy’s Revenge, Dream Master), the bad (Dream Child) and the abjectly awful (Freddy’s Dead and the 2010 remake).

My TV watching consisted of the usual Drag Race season 16 as well as the new season of Drag Race: UK vs. The World along with completing Hazbin Hotel season one, which is an absolute delight on Prime Video.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Noam Dar is relaxing with some cucumbers on his eyes while Ora Mensah works out and says this is the life, and tonight they’ll put the Von Wagner & Mr. Stone business behind them. Von and Stone come in yelling “SNEAK ATTACK” and beat them up, dragging them out. Lash and Jakara follow and ask Stone’s kids where they went, and they point in opposite directions.

Von and Stone drag Noam and Ora to the ring and double bodyslam them on the outside and roll them in for the bell to ring.

Noam Dar & Ora Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

Von slams Mensah down and tags in Stone; sidewalk slam and Stone with an elbow off the top for a two-count. Stone with a full nelson, Ora gets free and Stone decks Noam but runs into a kick from Mensah. Mensah tags in Dar and they stomp Stone down in the hostile corner. Dar with a Euro uppercut and elbows to the head. Dar goes and taunts Von, who comes in and Ora lays into Stone. Dar slams Stone down for two.

Dar tags in Ora, who snapmares Stone over and kicks him in the back for two. Dar tagged back in, kick to Stone from Ora right into a Downward Spiral for two. Dar manhandles Stone and tags in Ora, but Stone sends Ora over the top. Dar made the tag but gets hung up on the ropes and sent to the outside. Stone crawls over and tags in Von, who comes in hot.

Dar with a kick to Von for no effect, big boot from Von and a suplex splam. GOOZLE! Ora comes in — GOOZLE! Double choke slam! Von tags in Stone, who goes up top onto Von’s shoulders — FROG SPLASH! Cover but Ora breaks it up at the last moment.

Stone lays into Ora and sends him to the outside, Stone goes over the top but Ora dives. Von big boots Ora but gets rolled up by Dar for two. Von picks Wagner up, Lash and Jakara distract the ref, chop block by Ora and Dar covers for three.

Winner: Meta Four (5:30)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Yawner of an opening match. Nothing in this was bad, but the booking here is getting VERY dull. It’s just rinse, lather and repeat with no alteration from the formula. I’m not a huge Von fan but I wonder what the point of this was.

* We get a recap of Melo’s promo from last week and Ilja brawling with Dijak, leading to Melo taking out Ilja and then Joe Gacy.

* It’s Chase U time! The classroom is being moved back in and Duke gets his MVP trophy back. Chase welcomes everyone back to Andre Chase University and apologizes for the delayed start to the spring semester. He says they went through some dark times but made it through thanks to Jacy Fucking Jayne! There’s a chant for Jacy and Thea says she has to go because she has a date with Riley.

In walks Adriana Rizzo, and Jacy says she’s been looking for her. Big night tonight. Rizzo says she has places to be and Jacy hands over an envelope. Rizzo says its heavy and she says she threw in some extra, suggesting a Tag Title shot if Tony and Stacks win tonight. Rizzo says she’ll talk to them and leaves, and another “JACY” chant begins.

Ridge Holland vs. Gallus

Ridge starts off battering Wolfgang and hits clotheslines in the corner. Whip across the ring, more strikes and a short-arm clothesline. Ridge stomps Wolfgang and picks him up, but Wolfgang battles back with punches and knees before running him over. Stomps to the chest of Ridge and he climbs up on the ropes to wrench on Ridge’s face. Big clotheslines in the corner, then a Euro uppercut.

Wolfgang comes in but Ridge moves and knocks him down. Ridge out of the ring for a slam into the apron and a running knee, then he climbs back in. Wolfgang decks Ridge and then hits a kneelift off the ropes followed by an elbow off the ropes. Wolfgang kicks at Holland, who battles back before taking a headbutt.

More strikes to Ridge in the corner, followed by more wrenching on the face. Wolfgang with a suplex, but Ridge blocks it and goes to pick Wolfgang up. They battle back and forth with attempts — RIDGE SUPLEXES WOLFGANG! And a clothesline sends him to the outside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Ridge has beaten Wolfgang and has moved on to face Mark Coffey. Ridge and Mark trade shots, but Mark off the ropes to take out the knee. He works the knee over with kicks and traps it for a shot to the muscle, then goes back to stomping away at it. Ridge asks for more!

Mark works at him and slaps on an inverted anklelock, but Ridge kicks him off. Back up and he gets the boot up on a charging Mark, but Mark goes up. He leaps but Ridge catches him for a slam! Ridge with Euro uppercuts, then traps the arms for a big headbutt. Belly to belly suplex by Ridge, who charges but gets stopped with an elbow. Mark runs in for a spinebuster, then a Northern Grit for two — but Joe Coffey pulls Ridge out for a DQ.

Winner: Ridge Holland by DQ (10:55)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Decent enough match(es)? There is probably a direction to this that sees Ridge get his groove back on, the post-match angle helped with that. I enjoyed this about as much as I thought I would.

Mark and Joe assault Ridge and Wolfgang gets in with a chair — Ridge kicks the chair away! He grabs it and lays into all three Gallus members! He obliterates Joe before officials get in and stop him. Ridge is shocked by his reaction.

* Von and Stone are walking when Lexis mocks them. He says Stone has to be tired of losing all the time, and Von tells him to get out of here: now. King says the truth hurts and he’d love to mock them more, but he has more important things to do. He says he knows Stone’s kids want someone to look up to so have them watch when his music starts. Stone ain’t happy about that.

* The NQCC are surrounding the NXT Heritage Cup. Dempsey says it represents British Wrestling and Damon Kemp it’s a shame who has it. Dar comes in losing his mind about them touching it, and Ora says they wanted to steal it.

Gulak says that they were just there to admire it. Dar says that that’s all they’ll do and they aren’t going to steal it. Gulak says they’re going to win it.