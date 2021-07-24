Jordynne Grace Breaks Records At Powerlifting Competition

Jordynne Grace took part in the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) in Georgia today. While there, she managed to break three state and national records for squat, bench press and deadlift, respectively, in the 165 lb. weight class.

She wrote on Twitter: ““Made weight. Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. 1st place AND best overall lifter. Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much. This is just the beginning.”

Her Impact Wrestling tag team partner Rachael Ellering also hyped up her appearance with a series of tweets.

Weighed in at 161.8 to qualify for the 165 weight class – LET’S GOOOO! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZNkiVRc2F2 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 23, 2021

This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/Xmjk99UUDy — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 24, 2021

When I say she CRUSHED this 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/lZWmblyGMT — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

Focused. Her quads are giving me life 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zfzM3noH6u — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

It was also a NATIONAL RECORD!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳 — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

On to the bench press! Her opener was 200 lbs and it was CAKE! She’s unreal, you guys! pic.twitter.com/lkBU1v0nDW — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

I am crying 😭 Her second bench press set a state and national record!!!!!!!!! 210 lbs and she barely had to work for it. She is INCREDIBLE!!!! Keep in mind, these have a 2 second pause on the chest so it isn’t easy! — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

HOW IS SHE REAL?!?! Her first deadlift broke a state record and I broke a blood vessel in my hand clapping so hard. We are both living our best lives! THATS MY PARTNER

THATS MY FRIEND pic.twitter.com/YoJ1l79qG2 — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

SHE OUT HERE BREAKING HER OWN RECORDS YOU GUYS 😭😭😭 Her last deadlift was a personal best, too which is always the best feeling! SHE DID THIS — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021