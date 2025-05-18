Josh Mathews Discusses His New Production Role in AEW

– As previously reported, former WWE and TNA Wrestling broadcaster Josh Mathews recently began working in AEW in a behind-the-scenes role for the production side. During a recent chat with Maven Huffman on Maven’s YouTube channel, Josh Mathews discussed his new role in AEW. It was reported that Mathews works to help facilitate information between AEW’s production team and the producers and agents for the matches.

According to Mathews, he spends a lot of time shadowing AEW’s EVP and Head of Global Production, Mike Mansury. He explained (via WrestlingInc.com), “Right now, [I’m] shadowing Mike Mansury. So, I’ll do the Ring of Honor matches before, then I’ll sit and watch [AEW] Collision, then do the Ring of Honor on matches after. It’ll be a busy night.”

Mathews’ wife, Madison Rayne, also works backstage in AEW, having joined the company in 2022.