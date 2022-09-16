Kazarian, Delirious To Compete At Impact Victory Road

Impact Wrestling has a couple stars coming to Victory Road in Kazarian and ROH alumnus Delirious. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that Kazarian will be returning to the company and be part of the X-Division Triple Threat Revolver match along with Kenny King, Laredo Kid, Alex Zayne, Mia Yim, Trey Miguel, Black Taurus, and Yuya Uemura. The winner will get an Impact X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory on October 7th.

Meanwhile, D’Amore also announced that Delirious will be challenging Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship at next week’s Impact! Plus event. This will mark the former ROH booker’s first appearance for Impact since the mid 2000s and his first mational appearance since ROH was bought by Tony Khan.

PWInsider reports that Kazarian will be making multiple appearances for Impact moving forward.