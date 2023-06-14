Ken Anderson Explains Why He Was Named Mr. Kennedy In WWE

Ken Anderson is best known for his time in WWE as Mr. Kennedy, and he recently revealed why Vince McMahon gave him a different name. Anderson got the new name when he was called up from OVE in 2005, and in an interview with Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast he revealed that it was due to the fictional Anderson family that included Arn and Ole. You can check out highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the name change: “[Vince] was like ‘I don’t want people associating you with them; I don’t want them to think there’s some kind of nepotism involved.'”

On learning from Arn Anderson: “I will say that whether or not I’m related to him, I was fortunate enough to be under [Arn’s] wing at WWE because he was one of the producers there. From the time that I was just an extra, going there and trying to get a job and trying to get looked at, I would sit around the ring, and Arn was one of those guys who was just happy to share his knowledge with anyone who would listen.”