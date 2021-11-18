Kenny Omega Reportedly Getting Multiple Surgeries During Time Off

As we previously reported, Kenny Omega will be taking time off from AEW to deal with a shoulder injury, which is believed to require surgery. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega will actually need multiple surgeries that could keep him out for a while.

According to Dave Meltzer, Omega has “a lot of issues.” These include problems with his shoulder, knees and an abdominal hernia that he has been working through, among others. Omega reportedly wants to get a lot of his issues taken care of at the same time.

It’s unknown if he will go ahead and do AAA’s Triplemania Regia II event, where he is scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Hijo del Vikingo on December 4.