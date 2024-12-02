wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Signal Boosts Fan Theory About Why He Wasn’t Featured at WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens believes WWE is against him and he signal boosted a fan theory that gave that belief more ammunition. A fan on Twitter suggested that Owens wasn’t featured at Survivor Series because the company didn’t want him to have a positive reaction and be seen as right. Owens then shared it and asked, “Is this why?”
The fan wrote: “I think the main reason why Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was NOT on #SurvivorSeries is because the show was in Canada and WWE didn’t want KO getting an overwhelming positive response. That wouldn’t look good for the causal viewers tuning in and figuring Kevin must be right.”
Is this why?@WWE @tripleH @StephMcMahon @TKOGrp @TheRock @jimmyfallon @nick_khan147 https://t.co/Wt5SoWDMk1
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 2, 2024
