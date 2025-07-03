Konnan Critiques AEW’s Handling of Kota Ibushi Returning to TV

– As previously noted, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi made his long-awaited return to AEW TV last month on AEW Collision, getting into a brawl with Kazuchika Okada. Speaking on a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100, AAA booker Konnan critiqued AEW’s handling of the Ibushi return, noting how it directly didn’t involve a Golden Lovers reunion with Kenny Omega.

Konnan said on Ibushi’s recent AEW return (via WrestlingInc.com), “His story is with Omega, bottom line.” He continued, “He had to come in when Omega was in trouble. And you just picked the perfect spot. And they missed a golden opportunity with the Golden Lovers.”

The Golden Lovers did eventually reunite last night on AEW Dynamite 300, with Kenny Omega coming out to aid Kota Ibushi following the main event, where Kazuchika Okada beat Ibushi. The Don Callis Family’s Lance Archer and Rocky Romero attacked Ibushi, and then Omega came out to make the save. They took out their rivals and embraced to end the show.

Omega will now go to face Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All Unification Match at AEW All In Texas. The winner will become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion, merging the Continental and International Titles. AEW All In Texas is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.