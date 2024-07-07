Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington is set to return to AEW Collision as he will face Konosuke Takeshita on next week’s episode. At this time, it is the only match set for the show, which takes place in Calgary. It will be taped on Wednesday along with that night’s AEW Dynamite.

