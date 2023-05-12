wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Has An Offer To Return to NJPW
May 12, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi said that he has been offered a deal to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ibushi is currently a free agent after his previous deal with NJPW expired in February. He hasn’t wrestled for them since the G1 Climax finals in 2021.
Ibushi, who had a public falling out with several involved with management in the company, also noted that he has resolved issues with “a good chunk” of people there.
Kota Ibushi brought up to me that there is a offer from NJPW that is in place. Do not rule out a return. He has resolved his issues with a good chunk of people from the promotion. pic.twitter.com/PCyJX9Wjlq
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 12, 2023
