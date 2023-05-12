Kota Ibushi Has An Offer To Return to NJPW

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi said that he has been offered a deal to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ibushi is currently a free agent after his previous deal with NJPW expired in February. He hasn’t wrestled for them since the G1 Climax finals in 2021.

Ibushi, who had a public falling out with several involved with management in the company, also noted that he has resolved issues with “a good chunk” of people there.