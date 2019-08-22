Kurt Angle Praises UFC’s Colby Covington, Talks Covington Using His Entrance Theme

– Talking with Ariel Helwani on his latest show, Kurt Angle spoke about the always-controversial Colby Covington as well as the UFC fighter using his entrance music. You can see some highlights below:

On how he felt about Covington using his music: “Well I — before he did it, he had a friend of his contact me, Bobby Lashley. And Bobby called me and said, ‘Hey, there’s this fighter named Colby Covington.’ And I said, ‘I know who he is.’ He said, ‘Well, he wants to use your entrance music to come out, because’ — it’s funny, he wanted to do it because he wanted the fans to chant “You suck.’ So I said, ‘It’s all his, he can have it, man. If he wants to do it, God bless him, that’s great.'”

On Covington playing to the boos like a wrestling heel: “I think it’s extraordinary. I think that he has something that no one else has. And he understands, he gets the entertainment factor of it. Obviously, we’re talking about a real sport, I think the baddest sport on the planet, but you need to have a little bit of entertainment. And he has that mind for it, just like Conor McGregor.”

