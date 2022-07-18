Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show (h/t WrestlingInc), Kurt Angle talked about the controversial 2018 storyline he had in WWE which featured his “son” Jason Jordan. Jordan ended up retiring due to a neck injury, so the storyline was never resolved. Angle revealed on the podcast that the storyline came from a racially motivated rib based on Vince McMahon finding out that Angle had dated African-American women in the past. His comments are below.

On the storyline being a rib by Vince McMahon: “Vince McMahon caught wind that I dated a couple of African-American women in my past. About 17 years ago, he had me do a program with Booker T and Sharmell, where I was stalking Sharmell, Booker T’s wife. And now it’s Jason Jordan. Vince likes to take ribs and turn them into storylines. He just has this crazy weird personality. And he just wanted to kind of rub it in my face, like, ‘Hey, I know what was going on in your life, and we’re going to make it into a storyline.’ He wasn’t going to let this thing die. It was going to keep going.”

On how he and Jordan really treated each other like father and son: “To be honest with you, we treated each other like father and son. It’s crazy. He was calling me ‘dad,’ I was calling him ‘son.’ We were half-joking, but we were half-serious, too. It was like I was his dad in the WWE, for real … He never disrespected me. He was always a good kid. And here I am talking to you like he was my son. It was just crazy because that’s how we treated it.”