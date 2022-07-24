Kurt Angle On Vengeance 2002 Match With The Rock & The Undertaker, Challenges Of Putting Together Triple Threat Match

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his Vengeance 2002 match with The Rock and The Undertaker, the challenges of putting together a triple threat match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his Vengeance 2002 match with The Rock and The Undertaker and the challenges of putting together a triple threat match: “Well, there’s a lot of memorization. I mean, you have three people in that match, but for the most part, two people are only wrestling. The other person is outside the ring selling or down in the ring selling. So, you have to have incredible timing because when somebody gets somebody into a false finish, the other guy has to come in to break up the count and then continue on the match with one of the two wrestlers he broke up the count with. So, there’s a lot of stuff going on. You can’t really improvise that much, you can only improvise for a little bit of time when you’re in the ring with one guy. But for the most part, you have to plan the whole entire match out from beginning to end.”

On coming up with the idea to steal each other’s finishers: “Ding, ding, ding. That was my idea. I told The Rock to do the chokeslam, The Undertaker to do the Angle Slam, and I did the Rock Bottom. It was my idea, and I’m gonna take all the credit for it right now [laughs].”

On whether it hurt more to take a chokeslam or a Rock Bottom: “The chokeslam. You’re out of control when you go up. Rock Bottom, he has you close inside his body, and he goes down and bumps with you. When someone bumps with you, the bump is abrasive. When you do the chokeslam, he doesn’t come down with you. You go down by yourself, and you’re taking the whole bump by yourself. It’s really difficult. It’ll make you shit your pants [laughs].”

