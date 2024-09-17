Kyle Fletcher Discusses The Future Of Aussie Open

In a recent interview with The Outerhaven (per Fightful), Kyle Fletcher shared a brief update regarding Mark Davis.

His tag team partner has been sidelined since October 2023 because of a wrist injury. He said,

“He’s doing good. I don’t want to get too much into what’s going on with him, I think that’s his story, I think he will tell that story when he feels fit, I don’t think that’s my job or place. But, he’s doing good. As far as it comes to Aussie Open in the future, it’s very hard to say, right? He’s been gone for close to a year now, WrestleDream last year was the last time we saw him. A lot has happened since then, I’ve been in the ring with Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, all of these people. I’ve grown and changed so much so I think when it comes to him returning when he does return, the landscape might be different. I think time will only tell when it comes to that.”