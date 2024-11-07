Kyle Fletcher Says Will Ospreay ‘Should Have Stayed Dead’

As previously reported, Will Ospreay made his return to AEW Dynamite last night to attack his former friend Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay had been away from AEW since WrestleDream, when Fletcher turned on him. In a digital exclusive, Fletcher told Ospreay he should have stayed away.

Kyle Fletcher said regarding Will Ospreay: “Everybody wants a piece of the family. Everybody has an issue with the family. That’s the price of success in professional wrestling; you make enemies along the way. And we’ve made a lot of them, clearly. Davis, you want to get involved in our business, in my business? I told you to pick a side, and you’ve made it very clear which side you are on. And Will Ospreay…you should’ve stayed dead. You never should’ve come back to AEW. AEW was better off without you! And I’m going to make sure the future of AEW is all about me. I will surpass you. I promise.”