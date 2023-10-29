Lance Anao’i, Juicy Finau Granted Releases From MLW

A couple of big names from MLW are gone, with Lance Anao’i and Juicy Finau announcing they’ve been granted their releases. The former MLW World Tag Team Champions, who teamed as The Samoan SWAT Team in MLW, both announced on Twitter that they had asked for and been granted their releases.

Anao’i wrote:

“As Of TODAY! I have been granted my @MLW Release! I wanna thank MLW! Wanna give a big shout out to my USOs @JuicyFinau and @SAMOANWEREWOLF Thank you for everything! Love you guys! #SST”

Finau added:

“As of today I’ve been released from @MLW Just want to thank everyone I’ve crossed paths with while I was there. Extremely thankful to MLW for the opportunities! Especially wanna thank my brothers @SAMOANWEREWOLF & @lanceanoai IM NOW A FREE AGENT TOKO OUT! OFAS”

Lance Anoa’i is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family that includes the members of WWE’s The Bloodline, Jacob Fatu and others. Finau is not a member of the family but is close to them. The two held the MLW World Tag Team Championships from January to July of this year.

Neither man had wrestler for MLW since losing the titles to The Calling at Never Say Never 2023. Anao’i has been working regularly for Pro Wrestling NOAH since then, while Finau has wrestled for Oasis Pro and other companies.

As previously reported, Alex Hammerstone has confirmed that he has asked for his release, though it has been reported that MLW does not plan on granting it.

As Of TODAY! I have been granted my @MLW Release! I wanna thank MLW! Wanna give a big shout out to my USOs @JuicyFinau and @SAMOANWEREWOLF Thank you for everything! Love you guys! #SST pic.twitter.com/8WR7pa3dZQ — Lance Anoa’i ランス・アノアイ (@lanceanoai) October 29, 2023