Laredo Kid Gives Fans An Update After Surgery
Laredo Kid gave fans an update on his status after undergoing surgery earlier this week. As noted, the wrestler star was sent into emergency surgery due to ruptured intestines after a match with Hijo del Vikingo for Lucha Libre AAA.
Laredo posted an update to his Instagram story, which reads (translated by Wrestling Inc):
“Laredo is stable, complying with the doctor’s orders. Today he is with more energy and his intestine begins to show signs of function. He is still delicate and under observation. They will wait for the next 2 days for more satisfactory progress and begin with the removal of probes.”
“Thank you for all your messages, I’ll try to respond as much as I can.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Laredo Kid for a quick and full recovery.
