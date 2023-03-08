Latest On Brian Cage’s AEW Contract Status, Interest From WWE

A new report has an update on Brian Cage’s contract status with AEW. Fightful Select reports that Cage’s deal was set to expire shortly and while AEW hoped to extend the deal due to his time off from injury, Cage is said to have pushed back on that due to his interest in exploring free agency. AEW and Cage have agreed to stay in business with each other through the end of this month, which will include ROH Supercard of Honor.

Cage’s contract was originally set to expire at some point between late January and mid-February, and that AEW did offer Cage a contract extension, which is not yet off the table. Cage has had some big names in the company backing him, including Chris Jericho who has publicly expressed his appreciation for Cage’s work and hopes that he re-signs.

The site notes that WWE has stayed interested in Cage and are open to conversations with him. Cage most recently worked AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings, with the episodes airing this week.