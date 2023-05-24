Latest On CM Punk’s Conversations With AEW

A new report has the latest details on CM Punk’s discussions with AEW. As reported, Punk has been in talks about returning to work for the company, though that was said to have been thrown in disarray last week over Ace Steel’s potential return and AEW informing Punk that Steel would be working with him but wouldn’t be allowed at tapings.

According to Fightful Select, Punk has remained in contact with AEW over the last week and there have been productive conversations according to those close to Punk, though details were not specific on what that entailed. People close to Punk believe he’ll be at AEW Collision on June 17th.

There was a rumor that Punk had been served with legal papers, and Fightful says that some documents were sent to Punk to be signed over the last week. The site was told the papers covered speaking about certain subjects, disparagement clauses, and making sure Punk appears at scheduled TV dates. There’s no indication that the papers were legal threats; they are said to have been mostly to protect AEW in regard to several potential situations.

AEW has yet to announce the location for the first AEW Collision, and the site notes that as of last week they weren’t told that Daily’s Place was being explicitly discussed as a backup location to the United Center in Chicago. However, they were told that there were places besides the United Center being talked about. Talent have not yet been given their travel info for the first Collision date.