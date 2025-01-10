Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

While it was reported last week that The Rock would be appearing at Wrestlemania, he may not be wrestling at the event. Fightful Select reports that WWE creative is currently working under the assumption that Rock will not be wrestling, although they know things could change between now and April.

Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock, which was teased last year, is no longer the plan for the event. Instead, WWE is moving forward with plans for Rhodes vs. John Cena, which was also previously reported. Cena then appeared on RAW a few days later and said he would be entering the Royal Rumble. If Cena were to win the Rumble to face Rhodes at Mania, he would become the second person to win the match three times after Steve Austin.

The plan for Cena vs. Rhodes was set up because WWE didn’t expect Rock for ‘Mania, and prepared for the scenario where he couldn’t. Rhodes was at the premiere for Moana 2 and the two filmed material, which now may not ever be shown. It reportedly “squashed things” in their feud, similar to the segment that happened on RAW this past Monday.