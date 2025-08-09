Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW WrestleWar ’92  

-WCW is up next in our walk through 1992 and we will be with WCW for some time as they have this PPV, a Clash and two more PPV before SummerSlam. That’s kind of crazy. This is also one of the first shows I ever bought from a tape trader on eBay. We are spoiled now with The Network/Peacock. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Jim Ross and Jesse “The Body” Ventura

-May 17, 1992

-Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum, Jacksonville, FL

-Attendance: 6000

-PPV Buys: 105,000

WCW United States Tag Team Titles: The Taylor Made Man (c) and Greg “The Hammer” Valentine (c) vs. The Fabulous Freebirds

-Bad Street! So many Bird matches since I started this year by year run. This match is taking place in the ring on the right side of the screen, closest to the ramp. It’s Michael Hayes starting for The Birds so we gets some stalling, but only about 30 seconds before we get a lock-up. The Birds are faces here, so no need to stall as much I guess. Hayes gets the crowd going before another lockup. Valentine gets a blind tag and we get a drop down spot where Valentine and Taylor end up colliding and Hayes gets a two count. Valentine blocks a hip-toss and slugs Hayes down. Chops from The Hammer and he visibly calls a spot on camera. Hayes with a series of clotheslines for two. Hayes gets the crowd going again before firing off chops and bringing in Garvin. Valentine ends up going shoulder first into the post and Garvin has something to target now. Garvin draws Taylor into the match, so The Birds can double team from behind and switch off without a tag. Taylor in and The Birds go to work on his arm and quickly tag in and out in a funny spot that gets the crowd into it. Garvin gets a cross-body for two and then an arm-drag followed by a leg drop on the arm. Hayes back in and Taylor lands a head-butt. Hayes goes to the hair to bring Taylor back to the mat. They end up on the ramp and Hayes gets a backdrop to send Taylor back into the ring. Elbow drop gets two and Garvin is brought back in. Taylor goes to the tights to send Garvin to the floor and Hammer drops an elbow from the apron. Hammer in and he runs into a boot in corner and does a Flair Flop. No tag though as Hammer is up and knocks Hayes off the apron. Garvin blocks a suplex and gets one of his own. He goes for a splash, but Garvin gets the knees up to block. Taylor in and hits a running clothesline in the corner. Reverse chinlock for Hayes and bless this crowd as they are still into this one. They end up colliding in the ring and we get tags to each partner. Hayes runs wild off the Hot Tag and runs The Champions into each other. Everyone in the ring and Hayes sets for the DDT, but Taylor catches him with the Five-Iron for two. Slam from Valentine and then a backbreaker. Hammer drops a head butt to the gut and gets another two count. Hammer goes for it again, but Hayes gets the knees up to block. Taylor back in and he goes to the eyes. Jesse approves! Gut-wrench powerbomb gets two! Hammer back in and he gets the Figure Four hooked. Garvin rushes in and stomps Valentine to break the hold. Chops from Hammer and Hayes gets sent hard into the buckle. It looked like Hammer wanted to catch him with something, but Hayes was too busy selling the back. Taylor in and Hayes fight to send him into the buckle and then hits the left hand. Hot Tag to Garvin and now he gets to run wild. Atomic Drop sends Taylor in Valentine and that lets Garvin gets a two count. Double clothesline from Garvin! Hammer trips him from the floor and Taylor drops a knee to the back of the head for two. Hayes in to make the save. Garvin sets for the DDT and backdrops Valentine at the same time. DDT connects and Hayes holds Valentine back, which lets Garvin get the pin at 16:02

Winners and New WCW United States Tag Team Champions: The Fabulous Freebirds via pin at 16:02

-Boring and longer than it needed to bad, but there were parts of a solid tag match in there. The Birds as faces just never clicked for me. The US Tag Titles were nearing the end. **

”Young Pistol” Tracy vs. Johnny B. Badd

-Jesse goes on a rant about how no ref should count if Badd uses a punch to go for a pin as it is illegal. Badd gets a roll-up and Tracy complains about a pull of the tights. Badd with a hip-toss and another and Tracy bails to the floor to avoid the left hand. Oh, this match is taking place in the ring on the left side of the screen. Dropkick from Badd and then back with an arm-drag into an armbar. Tracy backs Badd into the corner and then blocks a charge with a boot to the face. Smothers with a kick to the face which gets a two count. Smothers warms Jesse’s heart by raking the back and grinding Badd’s face on the top rope. Smothers hits an elbow off the top rope for two. Smothers up again and he hits a crooked moonsault press, but Badd rolls with him and gets a two count. Smothers right back at Badd with another kick to the head, which gets two. He hooks a reverse chinlock but Badd fights to his feet. Sunset flip but Smothers sits down for a two count and then Badd finishes the sunset flip for two. Back to the reverse chinlock from Smothers as Jesse wonders if Badd’s tights are telling people to kiss his ass. Badd starts to rally and gets a power slam. He comes off the top with a sunset flip for two. Smothers misses a kick and Badd lands the left hook for the win at 7:03 and Jesse is PISSED! He says it is no different than hitting someone with a chair.

Winner: Johnny B. Badd via pin at 7:03

-For some reason I don’t remember Badd in this era as I just think of him showing up in late 93 for some reason and being a face. This was okay at times. Jesse railing against a closed fist was certainly a hill for him to die on. *1/2

-Missy is backstage with the New US Tag Champions, The Fabulous Freebirds and Precious is with them. She wasn’t out there for the match, so this is weird. Hayes dedicates the win to Lynard Skynard and they want the NWA World Tag Titles and WCW World Tag Titles.

Marcus Alexander Bagwell vs. Scotty Flamingo

-Still wild that Flamingo got moody and changed wings to become a Raven. I am a massive Raven fan so it’s always fun to see Flamingo (or Polo). We are in the right ring for this one and we start with a lockup. They jockey around the ring for position and nothing doing. They get into a slap contest as I assume this match right here was watched by Dana White and he had an idea that he saved for when the world was ready. Bagwell sends Flamingo back and forth between the corners and then hits a belly-to-back suplex for two. Vertical suplex gets another two count. Scotty gets desperate and sends Bagwell to the floor by his trunks. Back in Bagwell counters a knee with a roll-up for two. Clothesline misses and this time Flamingo gets a belly-to-back suplex. Scott comes off the middle ropes with a fist drop for two. Reverse chinlock from Flamingo as they plug The Beach Blast PPV. Jesse is about to spoil something, but says he will wait and notes he has a good job at Beach Blast. Jesse crawled so Jerry Lawler could run in The Attitude Era. Bagwell with elbows to break and gets a tackle. Flamingo with one of his own and then he hits a cross-body that sends both men over the top and to the floor. They are both young and trying out there which is all I ask. They trade punches from their knees until they are standing. Bagwell with a clothesline and series of right hands and yet, Jesse doesn’t bitch this time. Elbow catches Scotty in the corner. Bagwell off the middle ropes with a double ax. Perfect-plex, but Flamingo gets a foot on the ropes to stop the count. Bagwell with a roll-up, but Scotty rolls with him and uses the tights for the pin at 7:08.

Winner: Scott Flamingo via pin at 7:08

-This was solid though it started to lose steam towards the end and they got out before it went too long. Watching Flamingo work compared to Raven is something else. **1/4

-We go back to SuperBrawl where JYD left the crowd to help Ron Simmons as he was being attacked by Cactus Jack and Abdullah The Butcher.

Cactus Jack and Mr. Hughes vs. Ron Simmons and The Junkyard Dog

-Weird, they show us JYD saving Simmons from Jack and Abdullah, and yet this match has no Abdullah. Jack walks off the ramp and disappears off camera. He reappears and attacks JYD as he makes his entrance. They brawl on the floor near the ramp and Dog gets run into the ramp. Cactus then drops an elbow off the ramp onto JYD on the concrete. That’s our Mick. Oh wait, that wasn’t enough so he takes a backdrop from Jack onto the ramp. JYD gets carried to the back, but Ron is back out and rushes to the ring. He hits a double clothesline to pop the crowd. For whatever reason, it leads to a singles match between Hughes and Simmons.

Ron Simmons vs. Mr. Hughes

Ron with a hip-toss as Jack gets sent to the floor. JR is all over the football references as this is a battle of Kansas State and Florida State. Jesse asks where Jack played football and pokes at JR by saying he looks like someone who played at Oklahoma. He then mentions Bill Watts and talks about Texas always beating Oklahoma. JR just ignores him. Weak knee from from Hughes gets a two count. Hughes choke away on the top rope. Ron back with a sunset flip for two. More choking from Hughes and Jack gets in a right hand as Hughes pulls the ref away. Ron back with a sweet looking hiptoss as Jesse wants Hughes to make a tag so they can protest if the disallows is. Hughes makes a tag and Fonzie doesn’t allow it. Jesse and JR are nearly fighting on commentary which is kind of fun. Ron with a clothesline and a backdrop. Hughes goes to the eyes, but gets caught with a spinebuster. Jack in just so he can take a bump and then Simmons hits a clip on the knee for the pin at 5:27.

Winner: Ron Simmons via pin at 5:27

-On one hand, we were saved from an old JYD taking part, but it also took Jack out of a match. Jack/Simmons would happen down the line, so I guess they were saving that and thus we get this match. It didn’t go long enough to be boring and Ron throwing around a big dude was kind of fun. *

Todd Champion vs. Super Invader (w/ Harley Race)

-Yes, they put this match on PPV. Right ring for this one. Super Invader is a masked man from Bangkok. For those curious it’s Hercules under a mask. Invader throws chops and punches to start and hits a clothesline. He drops an elbow and then we get a Test of Strength. Jesse brings up spending a night in Bangkok, which JR can’t even imagine. We have Hangover II now to give us an authentic representation of what a night in Bangkok is like. That monkey ruled! Belly to back suplex as Jesse wonders why a wrestler would wear a mask. He assumes he must be ugly and not handsome like Gregory Peck. Man, am I getting old that I understand a Gregory Peck reference. Chinlock from Invader as we get “boring” chants. JR runs down what’s to come this weekend from WCW. Champion elbows out but runs into a clothesline as they stumble around the ring. Champion gets sent to the floor and at least takes a solid bump into the railing. Invader off the apron with a chop to the head and he gets a slam. Back in the ring we get another slam and Invader heads up top. He comes off but Champion gets a boot up to block. Champion with some weak punches and hits a awful looking shoulder. Then an awful elbow. He ends up giving himself a stun-gun as Invader kind of side steps him. Powerbomb from Invader gets the pin at 5:27.

Winner: Super Invader via pin at 5:27

-Ugly match here with a crowd that was not happy with what they were seeing. Champion over selling the bump to the floor into the railing made me chuckle and keeps the match form being a DUD. 1/4*

Richard Morton vs. Big Josh

-Left ring for this one. Morton immediately stalls and uses the ropes to keep away from Josh. Then he shoves Josh and gets sent on his ass. Shoulder tackle gets two for Josh. Hip-toss followed by a slam leads to The Log Roll. Morton scurries across the ring to create distance. Morton is rocking some green and purple tights which remind of a certain Clown that would appear in the WWF not too long after this show. Wonder if Big Josh knows about him? Josh with a running forearm in the corner and it looked pretty sweet. Morton back with an inverted atomic drop. He goes for a cover, but Josh kicks out with ease. Orton hooks an amrbar and takes it to the mat. He switches to a hammerlock, but Josh escapes and boots Morton in the face. Slam followed by an elbow drop for two. Weak cover from Josh there. He sets too early on a backdrop and Morton kicks him in the chest. He goes back to the arm as the crowd tries to rally Josh. Now Morton sets too early on a backdrop and Josh gets a belly-to-belly suplex. Chops from Josh as this one is running longer than needed. Butterfly suplex gets two. Morton goes to the eyes and comes off the second rope, but gets caught with an inverted atomic drop. Double Ax from Josh and he hits Northern Exposure for the pin, I think, at 7:33. Fonzie didn’t count three for some reason even though Morton didn’t kick out. That was ugly.

Winner: Big Josh via pin at 7:33

-This was supposed to be Diamond Studd, but he left WCW and found an accent in Miami before popping up with the WWF. That probably would have made for a better match as Morton just looked out of place in this era and the heel turn didn’t help at all. The crowd liked Josh. That ending was al kinds of botched by the ref though. *1/4

WCW Light Heavyweight Championship: “Flyin” Brian Pillman (c) vs. The Z-Man

-Battle for former partners here as they were The US Tag Champions at one point and are still friends coming into this match. Handshake to start and Z-Man seems annoyed by that. Jesse is already drooling over the idea of one of these two getting frustrated enough to cheat to win. Z-Man works the arm and goes to a side headlock. He gets shoved off but gets a knockdown. They each go for a dropkick and nothing doing. We go again and Pillman with a drop toe-hold into a hammerlock. Ventura and JR really like to snipe at each other. Z-Man with a knee drop for two. We go again and Pillman with a side headlock. He is shoved to the corner and floats over, but Z-Man catches him with an armdrag and then he goes to a hammerlock. Pillman gets to the ropes and we get another sequence where they counter each other and it finishes with Pillman getting an armdrag and into an armbar. Head scissors from Pillman as Jesse is stunned that Pillman played nose tackle in college. Ross mentions Pillman weighed 245 lbs then and that’s kind of crazy. Sunset flip from Z-Man and Pillman lights up his chest with some chops. He goes to work on the knee and we get some trash talking. Pillman stretches out the hamstring and goes for a flip splash but Z-Man rolls out of the way. Z-Man goes to work on the damaged back now with a suplex for two. He buries some knees into the back and follows with a backbreaker. He goes for a splash in the corner, but Pillman gets the knees up to block. Pillman goes back to the leg and lays some bad mouth Z-Man as you can see flashes of the loose cannon gimmick that was dying to come out. Half-Crab from Pillman and he wants the ref to ask Z-Man. Z-Man snaps off an enziguiri for two and he seems frustrated. Chops from Z-Man and a whip to the corner, but a knee misses. Pillman capitalizes with a figure-four and then start trading slaps while in the hold. That Figure-Four looks nasty too. Z-Man rolls the hold, but Pillman rolls and both guys get to the bottom rope to force a break. Heavy chop from Pillman and another. Pillman gets dumped on the apron, so he sling shots in but Z-Man catches him with a power slam for two. Sweet! Chops from Z-Man as he sells the leg. Pillman gets a crucifix for two as the crowd is getting into this one. Pillman with another slap to the face as they battle up top. Superplex is blocked and Pillman gets shoved to the mat. Z-Man off the top with a cross-body for two. They trade leap frogs and then collide as they each try one. That leaves both men down and the ref starts his 10 count. Z-Man reverses a whip and alley-oops Pillman in the air and lets him drop on his face. That gets two! Z-Man misses an elbow as he continues to sell the knee. He goldbricks enough that he catches Pillman with a boot to the face as he comes off the top rope. That gets a dubious two as it seems Pillman was in the ropes. Not the best camera angle. Z-Man goes up but Pillman moves and gets a jack-knife cover for the pin at 15:29.

Winner and Still WCW Light Heavyweight Champion: Brian Pillman via pin at 15:29

-Sweet match that took some time to get going, but they got the crowd into it by the end. The story was fun too as you were waiting to see who would get frustrated and cheat first, but outside of some slaps they kept things cool. Pillman was on a great roll as far as in ring at this time. ****

WCW World Tag Team Championship: The Steiner Brothers (c) vs. Tatsumi Fujinami and Takayuki Iizuka

-Back to the left ring and this match has built a reputation. Fujinami is rocking black tights and Iizuka has hot pink, so basically Hart Foundation vs. Steiners like we all wanted to see. Fujinami starts with Scott Steiner as Jesse goes over Japanese companies causing The Big Three Auto Companies to send jobs overseas. Scott and Fujinami do some mat wrestling to start. Shoulder tackle from Scott and he slides out of a slam. He tries a moonsault slam, but that doesn’t work out and he basically drops back. Iizuka comes in and he takes the move properly. Iizuka in for real and he throws knees in the corner. He gets a shoulder tackle in the corner followed by a slam. He drops an elbow off the second rope and then comes off the top with a Cannonball Dive. Cool! It gets two as the crowd starts a USA chant. Iizuka gets a Boston Crab. Scott powers out and gets a bridge that he turns into a powerbomb. He carries Iizuka on his shoulders and Rick comes off the top with an elbow. Rick wants some of Fujianami because these people have fun beating the crap out of each other. Suplex from Rick followed by an elbow for two. Scott back in and a hard elbow to the jaw followed by a single leg crab. Jesse notes that Iizuka is bleeding from the nose and under the eye from the Rick elbow. Not surprised! Rick back in and Fujinami punches hi in the gut and sits Rick on his shoulder. Iizuka off the top, but Rick catches him and hits a belly to belly off Fujinami’s shoulders. SWEET! He would do that same spot less than a year later with The Headshrinkers at Mania IX. JR is all in his glory with this match as they are beating the crap out of each other. Fujinami back in to Iizuka can figure out what country he is in, and he goes to work on Rick’s knee. Rick gets a roll-up for two, but can’t break the hold. Iizuka back in and he drops his weight on the knee and continues with a knee-bar. Rick with another roll-up and finally breaks the hold. Hard knee to the ribs and Scott is back in and this can’t be good for Iizuka. Tilt-a-whirl slam and Scott yells at Fujinami as JR talks about him needing to stay focused. Suplex from Scott and he brings Rick back into the match. He hooks a standing knee-bar and Fujinami teases coming off the top to break things up. Rick runs the kid upside down into the corner and makes the tag back to Scott. Another slam from Scott followed by an elbow for two. Another wacky roll-up by Scott, but Iizuka is near the ropes and makes the tag to Fujinami. Everyone in the ring as they start firing off right hands. Fujinami hooks an abdominal stretch as the ref tries to get it back to two men in the ring. Scott fights back and makes the tag to Rick. He throws heavy blows so Fujinami runs him into his corner. Rick dumps Iizuka on his head and then gets a belly-to-belly for two as Fujinami kicks Rick in the head to break. Scott back in and he gets a double arm-drag. Rick off the top with a double Steiner-line! Scott goes with Iizuka, but Fujinami gets a suplex to bring Scott down. Iizuka with a German Suplex for two. SPIKE PILEDRIVER as Jesse notes he hasn’t seen that moved used in a long time. I assume Brainbusters in 89? Fujinammi hooks a sleeper and transitions into a Dragon Sleeper. Scott gets to the ropes to break, so Fujinami goes for it again, but gets kicked in the face. Steiner-line! They end up colliding together and both men are down as the ref starts his count. Each man makes the tag and Rick hits a Steiner-line followed by an elbow for two. Everyone back in the ring again. Rick sets Iizuka up top and gets a belly-to-belly for the pin at 18:16.

Winners and Still WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Steiner Brothers via pin at 18:16

-This was a fight as The Steiner did what they usually do, but Fujinami and Iizuka kept coming back and fighting. I felt sore just watching this one. ****1/4

War Games: The Dangerous Alliance (Rick Rude, Steve Austin, Larry Zbyskzo, Arn Anderson, and Bobby Eaton) (w/ Paul E Dangerously and Madusa) vs. Sting’s Squadron (Sting, Barry Windham, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, and Nikita Koloff)

-Let’s Go! Dangerously having a game plan on a large piece of paper is brilliant. This man might have a good mind for the business. Austin and Windham start and it’s just a slug-fest to start which is perfect. Shoulder tackle by Barry and he blocks being sent into the steel cage. Ross lets us know Windham took the TV Title off Austin not too long ago. He misses an elbow and Austin runs his into the buckle. Barry goes to the eyes because he has Horsemen DNA in his blood. Austin with a backdrop and he drops an elbow as the show Paul going over the plan with the rest of his team. Austin blocks going into the cage so Barry takes the eyes again and hits a SWANK DDT! Austin blocks going into the cage again and clotheslines Barry over the top and between the two rings. LUCHA AUSTIN as he dives over the ropes and hits a clothesline that sends both men into the other ring. Austin uses the top of the cage to swing and try a kick, but Barry avoids and brings Austin down from the cage. Now Austin gets sent into the steel and again and we have bleeding at the 3:30 mark. Cheese grater action from Barry because we really need to make sure the blood is flowing. The timer is dead on as we have 1 minute left in this period. Barry bites at the wound which annoys Jesse, but I mean, it’s WAR GAMES! We see the coin toss and it’s Tails so The Dangerous Alliance win (shocking) and Rick Rude is the third man in the match. Windham and Rude trade blows as Austin tries to pull his bloody carcass to his feet. He gets back in and the advantage is with the DA for the next 60 seconds. Austin off the top with a clothesline and his blood is staining the canvas. Barry gets sent into the cage and hey, he’s bleeding now as well. Things are even now as Steamboat enters the match and the crowd is going crazy. He fires off right hands for everyone and Austin gets sent into the steel. Rude as well! DDT for Rude! DDT for Austin! Might as well DDT the cameraman in the ring as well. Austin saves Rude but Steamboat hangs from the roof and mule kicks Austin. He then gets a head scissors take down on Rude as we have 45 seconds until the next entrant. They pair off in the two rings as Arn looks to be the next one in the ring and good for Austin starting this one, but Arn made a career out of starting War Games. Arn in and DDT for Barry! SPINEBUSTER for Dragon! Rude and Arn get a double Boston Crab on Dragon before Barry makes the save. Rude with a piledriver on Steamboat as DA takes control with the advantage. Dragon goes flying over both sets of ropes into the other ring in a sweet visual. Double clothesline leave both of then down as Dustin enters the match. Anderson vs. Rhodes in War Games is just everything that is right with the World. Dustin with an inverted atomic drop and clotheslines for everyone. Steamboat has a Boston Crab on Rude as they know someone has to submit to end this one at some point, so take a chance to work on an injury if possible. Arn gets held upside down between the two rings and bounced up and down by Barry in a tremendous spot. Dragon with a figure-four on Rude, but he turns it over before Dragon rolls it back. Larry is the next one in and Dustin punches him in the face. Cool! Madusa starts climbing the cage and slips Arn the phone in a small gap. Sting chases up after her and threatens her until he drops down. That was great as we didn’t get people going to the roof of War Games. Arn puts the phone to good use as The DA regain control. The right ring is just stained with blood! Dustin goes into the cage and you don’t have to ask a Rhodes twice to shed blood. Rude and Steamboat are just destroying each other. Sting in and the crowd is losing their mind. Rude gets bench pressed into the roof off the cage and I want to stand and applaud. Arn into the steel and then Austin takes a crazy bump off a backdrop into the cage. That was wild! Cheese grater action for Arn as he is bleeding like a stuck pig. Crimson Masks everywhere! Austin with a lariat on Barry! Rude gets his head stuck between the rings while Sting and Steamboat pulls his legs apart. Eaton is the last man in for The Dangerous Alliance. Man, the blood pouring from Rhodes is frightening! These men look exhausted and that’s the point! Larry and Rude are trying to rip the buckle from the corner which has the ropes sagging. CANNIBALIZE THE RING! Ross brings up that people question how loyal Koloff is and we get our answer as he rushes into the ring and decks Arn. He goes into the cage because he’s not bloody enough. Koloff stares down Sting as Dangerously yells for him to deck Sting. Instead he pushes Sting out of the way and takes the bullet for him. Sting with a clothesline and then he and Koloff hug to pop the crowd. They go crazy with right hands and this crowd is on fire! Dustin with a boot to Larry’s face. Rude is back to working on the buckle. Sting with a Stinger Splash and Scorpion on Anderson. Eaton makes the save and we see the buckle has been removed. Just carnage and blood over the place and it’s glorious! Dustin with a slam on Austin, but he misses an elbow off the top. Eaton grabs the steel bar that connects the buckle to the corner. Larry goes to deck Sting, but he moves and Eaton gets clocked in the shoulder. Sting hooks a submission move on the shoulder and Eaton is toast as he surrenders at 23:24 to end the GREATEST WAR GAMES MATCH EVER!

Winners: Sting Squadron via surrender at 23:24

-Just a beautiful display of carnage! Some people think this is how the nWo angle should have ended but we would never get this type of blood letting in the mid to late 90s in WCW. This is 25 minutes just flying by and a perfect way to blowoff the Dangerous Alliance angle. Every wrestling fan needs to see this match. *****

-The Dangerous Alliance is PISSED at Larry as our heroes leave while being helped to the back. The crowd lets Paul know he sucks as we see a replay of Larry decking Eaton.

-Ross and Ventura wrap things up while plugging Beach Blast. Ross wants Jesse to spill the beans and all we will say, “there will be some tremendous chest measurements.”

