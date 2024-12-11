Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

All Elite Wrestling will present the annual Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, with five matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay (3 pts) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (6 pts)

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Brody King (3 pts) vs. Ricochet (3 pts)

* Dynamite Dozen Ring #1 Contenders Match Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy & Jay White