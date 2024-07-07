– In his announcement video today, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed two new matchups for tomorrow’s show. Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will team up in a mixed tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.

Also added to tomorrow’s Raw, the team of Awesome Truth and Braun Strowman will face The Judgment Day. Tomorrow’s Raw is being held at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

* Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL

* Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman vs. The Judgment Day

* Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan