Liv Morgan Wants To Be In WWE As Long As They’ll Have Her

Liv Morgan is happy in WWE and will be there as long as she is able to be. Morgan recently confirmed on Impaulsive that she signed a new five-year deal with the company, and she said on the show that she’ll be with the company as long as WWE wants her to be.

“I’d like to be in WWE as long as they would allow me,” Morgan said (per Fightful). “At the same token, I am preparing and thinking about life outside of WWE, which isn’t going to be for a very long time. As long as they’ll have me, I will happily be in WWE. I may retire after WWE. I may sit at home on my farm while my rentals pay my bills.”

Morgan defeated Nia Jax to become the first WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel.