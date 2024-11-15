Low Ki Says He Pitched a Mask vs. Mask Match Against Rey Mysterio In WWE

Low Ki says he once pitched a mask vs. mask match against Rey Mysterio in WWE, which ended up going to CM Punk. The WWE alumnus revealed the pitch in an interview with That’s Wrestling!, noting that he put together a pitch for a feud that would have run from Survivor Series to WrestleMania between himself and the now-WWE Hall of Famer.

“I would end up getting Rey Mysterio fired, and end up becoming a bad Rey Mysterio clone,” Low Ki recalled of the pitch (per Wrestling Inc). “And then it would’ve led to Rey Mysterio versus Rey Mysterio, mask versus mask, because I can match him in almost everything he does physically.”

He noted that Mysterio was in favor of the storyline and a meeting was set up with it, noting, “And what did they do? They took that idea and they gave it to CM Punk which had him putting on a mask.”

Punk and Mysterio feuded in the lead-up to WrestleMania XXVI in 2010, a match which Mysterio won and avoided having to join the Straight Edge Society as a result. The two continued their feud up to Over the Limit two months later, where Punk lost and had to shave his head. He began wearing a mask for a while afterward in order to hide his new look.