Mandy Rose Thinks WWE Needed Current Regime, Says It’s ‘Freshened Up’

In an interview with The I-95 Morning Show (via Fightful), Mandy Rose spoke about the recent changes in WWE and said that she thinks the company needed the current regime.

She said: “I think today, right now, it’s actually in a really good place. I don’t watch it a ton either right now but I do support my fellow friends that are still there. I think right now, what they’ve got going on and what I’ve seen is pretty cool. Maybe two years ago it wasn’t really the best, I think they needed this kind of new regime, freshened it up a little bit with being under Triple H. I just think right now it’s pretty cool.“