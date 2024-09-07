– During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May discussed winning the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW All In: London 2024, what it will take for someone to win the title from her, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mariah May on the AEW women’s division: “I’m not scared of anyone. Look what I did to Toni Storm. Toni Storm was the greatest champion we ever had. A lot of women tried to take that championship off her. I know because I was ringside for all of it, and they couldn’t. [Walker notes that May helped her]. That’s still a testament to Toni Storm, for having me there, for having Luther there.”

On what it will take to win the title from her: “I think it’s gonna take something very special to get this championship off me. I think I’m, at 26 years old, one of the best wrestlers in the locker room, but I know for sure I’m the smartest woman in that locker room. I came in, in my first year and destroyed Toni Storm, who’s our top girl, completely destroyed her as a person, took this championship off her at Wembley Stadium at All In. Some of those girls haven’t even been on All In. So I think it would take someone very special to even remotely challenge me for this.”

Mariah May successfully defended her title for the first time earlier this week on AEW Dynamite. She beat former champion Nyla Rose live on TBS.