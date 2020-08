WWE News: Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke Make Raw Debuts, Mickie James vs. Natalya Clip

MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke made their Raw debuts on tonight’s show, with Shafir competing in Raw Underground. On tonight’s show, the two appeared with Shayna Baszler after Baszler takes with Asuka to beat Bayley and Sasha Banks. Shafir then competed in Raw Underground, defeating Brandi Lauren before she was attacked by Nia Jax.

Shafir, Duke, and Baszler have long been associated as former MMA fighters along with Ronda Rousey.

– WWE posted a clip from Mickie James’ match with Natalya, which saw Natalya win by countout with help from Lana: