Mark Henry Thinks The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Would Rival Historic WWE Storylines Like Mega Powers & More

There continues to be a lot of speculation regarding The Rock potentially returning to WWE at some point in the future to square off with Roman Reigns. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed a possible match between the two and where it would rank among the top storylines in WWE history. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Mark Henry on The Rock potentially returning to WWE for a match with Roman Reigns: “There’s only one thing that can be changed and it’s really not even a change,” Henry said. “It’s only one thing that can happen that can take it out of this world and make it — and that’s for The Rock to come and say, ‘No, you don’t run the family. I run the family.’

On how the storyline would compare to other historic WWE storylines: “If that was to happen it would be the biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling. Because this is already historically [a] top tier story without The Rock. You add The Rock, man you can put it right up there with [The Mega Powers]. You can put it right up there with another thing that The Rock was involved in, The Nation. You can put it right up there into Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s run and rise to prominence. There’s really nothing that it wouldn’t surpass.”