Martha Hart & Family In Attendance For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Martha Hart and her family are at tonight’s AEW Dynamite to see the kickoff of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Tony Khan posted to Twitter to note that Martha and her children Oje & Athena are at tonight’s show in Long Island, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling! Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart!”

