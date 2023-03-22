wrestling / News

Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Underground REELZ Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced a match for next week’s episode of MLW Underground. On tonight’s show, Mister Saint Laurent cut a promo in which he said he was tired of Real1 bullying Microman and that the two would face off in the ring next week.

Real1 most recently competed on the February 14th episode of the show, beating Mance Warner in a Street Fight.

