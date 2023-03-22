wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground
March 22, 2023
MLW has announced a match for next week’s episode of MLW Underground. On tonight’s show, Mister Saint Laurent cut a promo in which he said he was tired of Real1 bullying Microman and that the two would face off in the ring next week.
Real1 most recently competed on the February 14th episode of the show, beating Mance Warner in a Street Fight.
NEXT WEEK: @real1 goes “one-on-one with the Micro one!”#MLWUnderground #HammerFatu2 @ReelzChannel @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/aLKKcSEnnF
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 22, 2023
