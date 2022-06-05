Matt Cardona Gives Update On His Injury At GCW C.O.S.

Matt Cardona provided an update on his torn bicep at GCW C.O.S., and he will be out of action for a while. As reported last week, Cardona confirmed that he suffered a torn bicep when he was competing with Blake Christian at GCW Downward Spiral last weekend. Fightful reports that Cardona appeared at Sunday’s show in Atlantic City, New Jersey and gave an update to the fans.

According to the site, Cardona announced that he may be out of the ring for from three to five months. Cardona was scheduled for a match against Christian on tonight’s show and tried to trick him into falling for a ploy, but Christian won the match with a superkick.

Cardona is scheduled to appear at NWA Alwayz Ready, where he was set to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis. No word on the NWA Title situation at this time.