Matt Hardy Discusses Adam Copeland’s Shorter Name Change

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Adam Copeland’s AEW return at World’s End and going with the shorter Cope name. You can check out some highlights below:

On Adam Copeland’s AEW return: “I mean, it was a big deal with Adam Copeland coming back. So good for him. Glad he’s healthy, glad he’s back in the mix. And I think he’s an important piece of the AEW machine right now, so it’s good to have him back.”

On Copeland going by Cope now: “I think coming in, that’s what he wanted to do. He wanted to get something similar to Edge, right? You know, whenever I went to WWE and there was a dispute with the names, and I wasn’t Broken Matt Hardy, I wanted something similar to Broken. So I was Woken… I think instead of using Edge, he was looking for something else that could pop. This sounded similar, that was like one syllable, and Cope is what he ended up deciding to go with. So you know, it’s different. He’s always going to be Edge to me, no doubt about it. But I mean, I get that they’re trying to rebrand him in some certain fashion. I don’t hate it… He’s trying to get something similar to Edge. Something that people can remember, something that’s easy, something one syllable that, just like you can pop off the tongue real quick.”

