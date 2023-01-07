Matt Hardy Gives Injury Update on Marq Quen, Teases New Dynamic With Ethan Page

Matt Hardy has given an update on Private Party member Marq Quen as the latter recovers from injury. Hardy confirmed earlier this week that Quen was out of action due to an unnamed injury, and he talked about the situation on the latest epsiode of Extreme Life With Matt Hardy. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On when Quen might be able to return: “We don’t know how long it’s going to be specifically. We’re still awaiting the information, if he can just rehabilitate his injury and do therapy, or if he actually has to have surgery. So we shall see. Hopefully it is just rehabilitation and we can get him back sooner than later.”

On his storyline with Ethan Page: “I’ll give you the inside scoop here. This Monday on Elevation, it’s gonna be myself, Ethan Page and Isiah in a trios tag match. We kind of have a new dynamic going on right now, myself and Ethan. So it’s getting ready to get very interesting I think.”