UPDATED: WWE, TNA, Issue Statements On Passing of Virgil, Several Wrestlers Comment

UPDATE: WWE and TNA Wrestling have both acknowledged the passing of Mike ‘Virgil’ Jones, whose death was announced this morning.

WWE wrote: “WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans.”

TNA added: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike “Virgil” Jones. TNA Wrestling offers its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike "Virgil" Jones. TNA Wrestling offers its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/FoZ5k3tH82 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2024

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/i9QDodn9BD — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

Original: As previously reported, Mike ‘Virgil’ Jones passed away at the age of 61, following a battle with various health issues. The wrestling world has taken to social media to mourn Jones, including Matt Hardy, Jake Roberts and others.

Hardy wrote: “RIP Virgil, Mike Jones. Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans.”

Roberts added: “Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend.”

You can see similar responses below.

RIP Virgil, Mike Jones Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/0g8fiLVWoG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2024

Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/G78YZnSPaS — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) February 28, 2024

My prayers and condolences to Virgil’s family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) February 28, 2024

R.I.P Virgil, thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans & for the memories. See you down the road good brother. pic.twitter.com/wfPgtUIUpt — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) February 28, 2024

RIP Michael “Virgil” Jones. Our interactions were always friendly and very memorable. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/Ez5YR0fmmg — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 28, 2024

A fucking legend both in the mainstream and independents. Setting up the big gimmick table in the sky RIP Virgil! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/sXKpge7TmP — Old Man Jenkins (@CheeseburgerROH) February 28, 2024

Virgil once regaled me with the time him and Ted DiBiase met Victoria Beckham, in 1992. I now realize he meant Sarah, Duchess Of York. — RJ City (@RJCity1) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil As a performer – an incredible athlete and a reliable soldier. As a person – he was funny, cordial and unpredictable in all the best ways. He was a trooper and a friend of GCW. I truly feel lucky to have known him and I'll share my personal "Virgil stories" forever. pic.twitter.com/CADqoMN3hg — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) February 28, 2024

GCW is saddened to learn of the passing of VIRGIL. He played a memorable part in GCW history, appearing on Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 1, 2 and 3! We will miss him and remember him fondly. Rest in POWER Virgil! pic.twitter.com/GM0nUSSvts — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 28, 2024

Virgil was on my first ever show. He told me how he played football with Dan Marino and could run the 40 yd dash in 4.3. Dude was the goat. Rip Virgil. Now you’re off to the big meat sauce in the sky. — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) February 28, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Mike Jones at the age of 61. Perhaps best known as "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase's personal assistant Virgil in the WWF, he had been diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and had experienced several minor strokes as well as other health issues. pic.twitter.com/8kEjU3Y53C — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 28, 2024

#RIPVirgil

Sending my condolences to all his friends and family. On the few occasions we chatted he was always very kind and helpful. https://t.co/8yyg7aqxyc — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) February 28, 2024

At a show once, I did a stare out into the crowd mid-ring and one of the boys asked if I was channeling Rock/Hogan? I replied, “Or Virgil/Dibiase.” He thought I was joking. This vid is what I was referring to. Virgil was overAF with me after turning on Dibiase. #RIPVirgil #ThankU pic.twitter.com/oBJRVMqb87 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 28, 2024