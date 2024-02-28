wrestling / News

UPDATED: WWE, TNA, Issue Statements On Passing of Virgil, Several Wrestlers Comment

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Virgil Image Credit: WWE

UPDATE: WWE and TNA Wrestling have both acknowledged the passing of Mike ‘Virgil’ Jones, whose death was announced this morning.

WWE wrote: “WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans.

TNA added: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike “Virgil” Jones. TNA Wrestling offers its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

Original: As previously reported, Mike ‘Virgil’ Jones passed away at the age of 61, following a battle with various health issues. The wrestling world has taken to social media to mourn Jones, including Matt Hardy, Jake Roberts and others.

Hardy wrote: “RIP Virgil, Mike Jones. Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans.

Roberts added: “Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend.

You can see similar responses below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Virgil, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading