Matt Hardy Comments On The Elite’s New Contracts, Says They Are “The Biggest Positive” For AEW

In his most recent podcast episode for The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy shared his thoughts on The Elite re-signing with AEW for the next few years (via Fightful). Hardy explained why he felt keeping The Elite at AEW was such a win for the promotion and detailed the benefits the group brings with them as part of the roster. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the full podcast below.

On his reaction after hearing about the new deal: “I’m happy to see it. I feel like The Elite, in so many ways, they’re the heart and soul of AEW. Obviously, the company is named after them, All Elite Wrestling. So yes, they were a big deal to this company. They were one of the most important reasons this company was started in the first place. These guys had a vision, along with Cody, and they made it come to reality when they hooked up with Tony Khan, and AEW came into existence. On top of that, Matt and Nick Jackson, two of my best friends on the planet, as have said many times. Yes, I do go hard for them because I do stand up for my friends whenever my friends are in issues. Kenny Omega is someone I’ve got to know over the last couple years. I like him a whole lot. Hangman Adam Page, obviously I knew him when he was a young up-and-comer coming up through the indies in North Carolina, and I’m very proud of all the success he’s been able to obtain for himself over these last few years at AEW. I think having The Elite in your promotion is one of the biggest positive things you can possibly have.”

On what The Elite bring to the table for AEW: “They’re talented, they’re creative, they think outside the box, they do things that no one else does. They really are people that have really blazed their own trail, they have done things their own way, and they have made themselves into huge stars, and I think it’s very important to have that in a company, people who are willing to think outside the box, think outside the given parameters of professional wrestling and do things differently.”

On how the group stands out in the industry: “I think from a backstage standpoint, they have really challenged people to try things differently creatively. I think one of the greatest examples of that is Being The Elite, their YouTube show, which they use to add nuance, and they use to add detail info angles that are happening on television. I think it adds a lot to the program. I think it adds a lot to the branding. I think it adds a lot to specific characters that come onto that show, that do things like that. I really think the way they tell a story is different than traditional pro wrestling, and that’s something I’m a big fan of. I also think when it comes to them being EVPs, when they speak with talents, it’s much more a person talking to you than a boss, it feels like. I think that’s a good thing. I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all because they talk to you from a very real standpoint, and they also talk to you, not talking down, but they talk to you at the same level, as people who are just trying to work together to get to a greater good.”

On if WWE might have been inclined to acquire The Elite: “Massive interest. They would have had massive interest. On top of just being huge stars, especially their equity has only got higher since they’ve been doing AEW Dynamite and been the EVPs of AEW. Kenny, Matt, Nick, and Hangman, all those guys are extremely valuable commodities, and on top of that, if the WWE would have somehow landed them, then you kind of take the heart and soul out of All Elite Wrestling. Part of the name of the company is Elite, so you would be losing the heart and soul, part of the true identity of All Elite Wrestling, and that would be a big blow to AEW.”