Matt Menard & Angelo Parker Respond to Challenge by Action Bronson for AEW Grand Slam

– During yesterday’s AEW Control Center for Dynamite, a backstage segment was shown featuring Action Bronson and Hook, who helped save Hook from an attack by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at AEW All Out. During the clip, Bronson challenged Parker and Menard to come see him at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. Later during Dynamite, Menard and Parker responded to Action Bronson’s challenge.

Menard and Parker said on September 21 that Bronson is “going to get a taste” after spitting in their faces. You can check out that clip below.

AEW has not yet announced any type of matchup for Action Bronson and Parker and Menard for the show yet. But the promo segment seems to suggest there will be some type of confrontation at the event.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is scheduled for September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.