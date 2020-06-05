Matt Riddle Says He Doesn’t Need A Manager Or Mouthpiece

Earlier this week, Kurt Angle said that he turned down an offer by WWE to be the manager for Matt Riddle. That seems to suit the Original Bro just fine, who told Vicente Beltran that he doesn’t need a manager or someone to talk for him.

He said: “To be honest I didn’t know anything about it. Nobody…I’m kind of in the dark most of the time. I just show up to work, you know? Nobody informed me about that but Kurt reached out to me and we talked a little bit and he mentioned something like that. And then he mentioned, he also told me he wouldn’t be able to do it because he’s running a company right now. He’s been working on it for a while and he doesn’t want it to fail, so he really wants to put his time into that.

I don’t think Kurt would hurt me. He’s Kurt Angle, he’s a stallion, you know, I’ve said it before. But at the same time, do I think I need a manager or somebody like a mouthpiece or anything like that? I don’t think so. I think I’m a big enough star on my own, I think I can handle myself and I think I can talk for myself. Not saying down the line, giving me a manager is a bad idea. Not that I would say no. Of course I’d say yes, it’s Kurt Angle, you know? Right now I don’t think I need one. I think right now it’s time for me to be me and for the world to get to know me. And I don’t think I need a manager for that.”