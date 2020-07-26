WWE News: Mattel Designers Reveal Which Legends Will Be Part of Legends Series 8, SD Top 10, Indi Hartwell Tweets Pic of Her Dressed As Nikki Bella

In a virtual panel for San Diego Comic-Con, Mattel designers Steve Ozer and Bill Miekina discussed the legends series 8 WWE figures and which legends will be part of the series, which will be released in 2021.

Ozer revealed that Jake Roberts, Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero, Ted DiBiase, Nikolai Volkoff, Brutus Beefcake (Dream Team era) and Diamond Dallas Page will be part of the line.

He also revealed an exclusive Mattel figure of 80s icon Mr. T, who of course had a run in WWE in the 80s.

Miekina noted that they will also be releasing a Mr. T elite multi-pack that will feature his WrestleMania 2 boxing match with figures of Mr. T and Rowdy Roddy Piper in boxing gear and soft-good robes.

The two also made several other announcements on WWE figures. The full panel is below.

