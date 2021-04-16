Mauro Ranallo To Call Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega At Impact Rebellion

Mauro Ranallo is making his return to pro wrestling commentary, as he’s reportedly set to appear at Impact Rebellion. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that the WWE alum, who announced NXT from 2015 to 2020, will appear at the Impact PPV to call the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega main event that will be for both the Impact and AEW World Championships.

Ranallo exited WWE in August of last year in an amicable departure. Impact Rebellion takes place on April 25th and airs on PPV.