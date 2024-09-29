Maven Reveals His Most Painful Injury From WWE Career

Maven has revealed what his post painful injury in his WWE career was. The WWE alumnus talked about his injuries in a new YouTube video and noted that the most painful injury was when he hit his knee on the apron while sliding out of the ring to save Nidia from Tyson Tomko after a match on the WWE Heat that took place before WWE Vengeance 2004. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On how the injury happened: “So I would find myself running down, sliding into the ring, clearing Tomko out, saving my Tough Enough co-winner, and riding off into the sunset the hero of the day. So, where did the injury take place? So, as I’m in a full sprint going to save Nidia, the move called for my momentum to carry me into the ring, using that momentum to duck Tomko’s first punch. To gain that momentum, I needed to be in a full sprint, and I was in a full sprint. The only problem was, as I go to slide into the ring, I squarely banged my knee on the side of the iron beam as hard as I ever have.”

On the pain from the injury:: “The pain that went through my body, had I been by myself, would have crippled me over. I would have been writhing, screaming, possibly led to tears. But we all know I was in an arena full of people. You can’t cry, no crying in wrestling, so I had to play it off. But if you look close enough, you actually see me avoiding putting pressure on it at any time. You actually see me almost hopping around. What you don’t see is the intense agony, the pain that is coursing through my body at that moment. The only saving grace I had was knowing once I got backstage, my night was over, but that would not be the end for that painful experience.”

On the injury still affecting him today: “To this day, I still cannot walk up steps and put full pressure on that knee, and it gives out on me from time to time. I don’t know exactly what injury I did to it that night. It didn’t take me off the road. In fact, I was out wrestling the next match, but oh, that pain. I can still remember standing in that ring, thousands of people cheering for me, and not one of them knowing I was in the worst pain of my life.”