wrestling / News
Michael Cole Trends on Twitter Following John Cena’s Return at WWE Money in the Bank
Michael Cole’s enthusiastic reaction to John Cena’s return to WWE at Money in the Bank went viral. As noted, the multi-time WWE Champion and actor made his return at Sunday’s PPV following Roman Reigns’ victory over Edge, which got a big pop from the crowd.
Cole had an exuberant reaction to Cena’s music hitting, which quickly sent him into the trending list on Twitter. You can see a clip of his reaction as well as some of the more inspired tweets about it below. You’ll note that Pat McAfree also got a fair amount of attention for his “WHERE?” when Cole screamed that Cena was “here”:
🎺🎺🎺 🎺@JohnCena is BACK!!! 🤯 #MITB pic.twitter.com/QsXF8OxDr2
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Michael Cole when John Cena music hit #MITB pic.twitter.com/iDwUwqkFVT
— The Notorious RPB (@realprinceblue) July 19, 2021
Can we appreciate Michael Cole screaming "CENA'S HERE" and Pat McAfee just shouting "WHERE?!" #MITB https://t.co/5Wlr75IWii
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) July 19, 2021
I will never disrespect Michael Cole again pic.twitter.com/xGZ8JdZnmv
— ʸᵃ ᵇᶦˢʰ 🏳️🌈 STREAM SOUR (@SOURisa10) July 19, 2021
Pat McAfee saying “where?” after Michael Cole shouts “John Cena is here”. 😂
Never change, Pat. #MITB pic.twitter.com/B7FBXlkOIX
— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 19, 2021
Let’s not undersell Michael Cole’s “OMG CENA’S HERE!!!!” delivery. Adds so much to the moment. #MITB https://t.co/VlDuLxP20v
— Nick Hernandez (@TheNicAnthony) July 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on ‘Big Surprise’ Planned by WWE Tonight
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster