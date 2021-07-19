Michael Cole Trends on Twitter Following John Cena’s Return at WWE Money in the Bank

Michael Cole’s enthusiastic reaction to John Cena’s return to WWE at Money in the Bank went viral. As noted, the multi-time WWE Champion and actor made his return at Sunday’s PPV following Roman Reigns’ victory over Edge, which got a big pop from the crowd.

Cole had an exuberant reaction to Cena’s music hitting, which quickly sent him into the trending list on Twitter. You can see a clip of his reaction as well as some of the more inspired tweets about it below. You’ll note that Pat McAfree also got a fair amount of attention for his “WHERE?” when Cole screamed that Cena was “here”:

Michael Cole when John Cena music hit #MITB pic.twitter.com/iDwUwqkFVT — The Notorious RPB (@realprinceblue) July 19, 2021

Can we appreciate Michael Cole screaming "CENA'S HERE" and Pat McAfee just shouting "WHERE?!" #MITB https://t.co/5Wlr75IWii — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) July 19, 2021

I will never disrespect Michael Cole again pic.twitter.com/xGZ8JdZnmv — ʸᵃ ᵇᶦˢʰ 🏳️‍🌈 STREAM SOUR (@SOURisa10) July 19, 2021

Pat McAfee saying “where?” after Michael Cole shouts “John Cena is here”. 😂 Never change, Pat. #MITB pic.twitter.com/B7FBXlkOIX — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 19, 2021