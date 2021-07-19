wrestling / News

Michael Cole Trends on Twitter Following John Cena’s Return at WWE Money in the Bank

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena Roman Reigns WWE Money in the Bank

Michael Cole’s enthusiastic reaction to John Cena’s return to WWE at Money in the Bank went viral. As noted, the multi-time WWE Champion and actor made his return at Sunday’s PPV following Roman Reigns’ victory over Edge, which got a big pop from the crowd.

Cole had an exuberant reaction to Cena’s music hitting, which quickly sent him into the trending list on Twitter. You can see a clip of his reaction as well as some of the more inspired tweets about it below. You’ll note that Pat McAfree also got a fair amount of attention for his “WHERE?” when Cole screamed that Cena was “here”:

