Michael Elgin Unlikely To Return To NJPW, Has An Issue With Tama Tonga

Fightful Select reports that Michael Elgin is unlikely to return to NJPW as he has an issue with Tama Tonga and feels he’s unsafe. Elgin told sources in Impact Wrestling and those close to him that he felt Tonga hitting him with a chair in the G1 is what he feels tore his bicep. Elgin also reportedly told people that Tonga only got a push because of his adopted father, Haku.

On the NJPW side, however, it’s believed that Elgin was fired from the company but a reason why was not given.

Elgin was removed from Impact Wrestling last summer as one of those accused of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement. He has denied any allegations against him.