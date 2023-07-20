wrestling / News
Mickie James Set To Debut For RevPro At 11 Year Anniversary Show
July 20, 2023
Mickie James will make her debut for RevPro at the company’s 11 year anniversary show. RevPro announced on Thursday that James will compete at the August 26th show in London, though her opponent wasn’t named.
James had been out of action since February due to a shoulder injury and broken rib, and returned to the ring earlier this month.
Saturday August 26th
Copper Box Arena, London
RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Show
5.30pm Bell Time
MICKIE JAMES will make her RevPro debut!
Tickets: https://t.co/FmFuZ0wI1q pic.twitter.com/ODlPbKe2NH
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 20, 2023
