wrestling / News

Mickie James Set To Debut For RevPro At 11 Year Anniversary Show

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James RevPro 11 Anniversary Show Image Credit: RevPro

Mickie James will make her debut for RevPro at the company’s 11 year anniversary show. RevPro announced on Thursday that James will compete at the August 26th show in London, though her opponent wasn’t named.

James had been out of action since February due to a shoulder injury and broken rib, and returned to the ring earlier this month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mickie James, RevPro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading