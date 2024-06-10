Mike Bailey Is Hopeful For The Future, Would Love To Stay in TNA Wrestling

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Mike Bailey spoke about his future in wrestling once his contract with TNA Wrestling expires later this year. Bailey noted that he would love to stay in TNA but he’s open to going elsewhere.

He said: “I’m in my contract year, my contract is up at the end of the year. I’m super excited. I feel like you’re right, I’ve worked so hard to get the momentum that I have over the last two and a half years. So I’m really hopeful that it’s gonna pay off. Yeah, I mean, of course. It would be silly of me to say that I’m just blanket not interested in going to whatever place. So I’m looking to make the most out of my career. I still have many, many years left in me. I love TNA, I’d love to stay with TNA, but who knows what the future holds? The wrestling world has been moving so incredibly fast over the last few years. I’m expecting it to be completely different six months from now. But I’m remaining very hopeful.“