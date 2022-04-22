Mike Goldberg Recalls Turning Down WWE Offer in 2005, Would Consider Working For WWE Or AEW

Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg was famously offered a WWE deal in 2005, and he recalled turning down the offer in a new interview. Goldberg was a guest on the From The Stands Podcast and was asked about turning an offer to work for the company down, whether he’d be interested in doing it now and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On if he would consider working for WWE or AEW: “Yeah, I would definitely consider getting into AEW, WWE, whatever it is, At the time in 2005, I was absolutely thrilled and absolutely honored and humbled by the author by the interest from the WWE. I was absolutely thrilled. Their production is second-to-none still, and they had offered a three-year deal that was a solid three-year deal.”

On his past offer from WWE in 2005: “I just said — [Joe] Rogan teased me the week before I was going to make the decision. He kept going, ‘You’re not going to go do porn, are you? You’re not gonna go do porn.’ I go, ‘Joe, this is it.’ So Joe went up and he talked to Dana [White] and Lorenzo [Fertitta], and he basically said, ‘This is my guy. We’re great together. We love working together. Don’t let him do this.’ And I didn’t put a gun to anybody’s head. I just said, ‘Hey, this is what they’ve offered me. I want to stay here, But I have a family,’ and they totally understood. But I remember the call, Lorenzo and Dana called me from a hotel room in New York City. And Dana said, ‘Goldie, [it’s] Dana. Lorenzo’s in the room too.’ And boom boom, boom. And it was funny because Dana did the math of, ‘How many shows would you do on Monday Night Raw? You would do nearly 50, right?’ So Dana did the math. He goes, ‘You know, in the big picture, Goldie, you’re only gonna get this much per show.’”

