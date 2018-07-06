WWE News: The Miz To Take Part In MLB Celebrity All-Star Game, Fans Polled On Favorite Three-Man Teams, Videos of AJ Styles and the Usos In Tokyo

– WWE has revealed that The Miz will be part of the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in Washington, DC on July 15 at 4 PM at Nationals Park. That’s the same day as WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV, so it’s unlikely that Miz will be part of the show. It will air on ESPN the following day via tape delay and is part of the MLB All-Star Game celebration. Snoop Dogg will also appear.

What would make the @mlb #MLBAllStar weekend more #awesome?? Me. The celebrity softball game is going to be a home run. @WWE pic.twitter.com/GJv4OrheKv — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 6, 2018

– WWE fans were polled about their favorite three-man teams in the WWE. 52% voted for British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven), 26% voted for the New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), 15% for SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dane and Alexander Wolfe) and 7% for Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik).

– WWE has posted clips from last week’s shows in Tokyo, featuring AJ Styles and The Usos.