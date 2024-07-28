– AEW American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is proving that he’s a defending champion. In a video released by Revolution Pro Wrestling earlier today, MJF announced that he will defend his title against Michael Oku next month at RevPro on Sunday, August 11.

MJF noted in the video that since Oku earned Will Ospreay’s respect, he now has MJF’s “undying hatred.” MJF added, “You are scum of the earth. You are disgusting. You are scrawny. You are indie trash, and you hail, let’s face it, from the worst country in the entire world. A third world country if we’re being honest.”

The event will be held at York Hall. You can see MJF’s announcement on the matchup below. The bout will take place just two weeks before MJF’s scheduled rematch against former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. It’s slated for Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.