Mondo Releasing Limited Edition Art Portraits of Tommaso Ciampa & Aleister Black

– Mondo Shop is releasing two new WWE posters this week by Randy Ortiz. They are portraits of NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa and former WWE Superstar Aleister Black.

The 12″ x 16″ posters will be made in runs of 125 pints. They are expected to ship in July. Preorders start on Thursday, June 24 at 11:00 am CT on The Drop. This will likely be the last piece of new WWE merchandise made for Aleister Black after he was released earlier this month by WWE.

You can view photos of the new Randy Ortiz posters of Ciampa and Black below: