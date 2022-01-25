More Backstage Details on Possible NXT 2.0 Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther were slated to be in St. Louis this weekend for the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. While it wasn’t confirmed if they’d be competing in the match, they were reportedly going to be “on deck” if they are needed. Dave Meltzer reported more details on expected Royal Rumble entrants on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

The men’s Royal Rumble match currently has 22 of the 30 men announced for the event, so that still leaves eight available slots for the match. The women’s Rumble match has 21 of 30 women announced, so nine slots are still left open. Melter reported that several NXT 2.0 men and women, in addition to Breakker and Gunther, are slated to be at the event this weekend. It’s unknown if they are there to compete in the Rumble or possibly be on deck as alternates in case someone falls ill due to COVID-19.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.